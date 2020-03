BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are launching a text notification system for coronavirus response updates, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Residents can subscribe to up-to-the-minute notifications by texting COVIDMA to 888-777.

State health officials will then be able to send messages and links to the resident’s phone.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)