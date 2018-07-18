BOSTON (AP) — Eighteen days into the state’s new fiscal year, House and Senate negotiators have reached agreement on a $41.9 billion budget.

House and Senate negotiators announced the agreement Wednesday morning and said details would be provided later in the day.

Massachusetts is the last U.S. state without a permanent spending plan in place for the new fiscal year. State government has been operating on a stopgap budget.

The compromise must be approved by the House and Senate — it was not immediately clear if those votes would be held Wednesday — and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would then have 10 days to review the budget and issue any line-item vetoes.

The Legislature is scheduled to end formal sessions for the year on July 31.

