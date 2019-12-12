Massachusetts lawmakers approve long-delayed spending plan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers approved a spending plan Thursday for more than $1 billion in surplus tax revenue from the last fiscal year.

House and Senate lawmakers sent the budget to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk in the early morning.

Lawmakers approved $541 million in spending. The remaining money was deposited in the state’s rainy day fund, bringing that fund’s total to more than $3.4 billion.

The action came as State Comptroller Andrew Maylor threatened to transfer the entire $1 billion into the state’s rainy day fund if Democratic leaders in both chambers failed to draft a deal by Thursday morning.

The budget includes $32 million in spending for repairs to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. That’s less than the $50 million requested by Baker.

Debate over the supplemental spending plan was beginning to bump up against planning for the state budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)