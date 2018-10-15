Massachusetts lawmakers approve supplemental spending plan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have passed a supplemental spending plan.

The budget approved Monday would let Massachusetts build up its rainy day fund and set aside money for infrastructure projects, including $40 million for local roads and bridges.

The plan also includes a $10 million reserve for the Merrimack Valley to support everything from public safety to housing stability as the region recovers from last month’s gas fires.

The plan would pour $240 million to the state’s stabilization fund — also known as the rainy day fund — bringing its total balance to $2 billion. That’s the largest amount in the fund in over a decade.

The budget also includes $5 million for evacuees from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.

