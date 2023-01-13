BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are demanding answers amid a children’s medicine shortage.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined other members of Congress to send a letter to Johnson & Johnson. They want to know what is causing the shortage of children’s Tylenol and Motrin and when these items will be back in stock.

Demand for the medications continue to rise as more kids get the cold, flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)