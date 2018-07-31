BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts legislators are gearing up for their final chance to pass major bills this year.

House and Senate lawmakers have a lot left on their plate to try to finish before midnight Tuesday. After that only noncontroversial bills can be approved before a new Legislature takes office in January.

Lawmakers were able to get a handful of bills to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Monday, including legislation to tax and regulate short-term rentals and automatically update the registration status of voters when they interact with the Registry of Motor Vehicles and MassHealth.

A renewable energy bill is still on tap, as well as a bill that seeks to reduce price disparities between large teaching hospitals and smaller community hospitals and a bill calling for a sales tax holiday the weekend of Aug. 11-12.

