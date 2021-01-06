Massachusetts lawmakers react as rioters overtake US Capitol

(WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers took to Twitter as a group of protestors supporting President Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday and sent the US Capitol into lockdown.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

An update. I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump is responsible for the coup that is unfolding at the Capitol. He is a fascist and a direct threat to our country. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 6, 2021

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt. I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Representative Bill Keating is sheltering in place in his office in the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill and said he feels safe. While speaking to 7NEWS’s Byron Barnett, he noted that the protestors could have anything in their possession and that the buildings will have to be searched from top to bottom to ensure the safety of all.

He laid the blame for the protest at the feet of President Trump and called on him to put an end to it.

January 6th will be remembered not as a day of sedition but as a day that democracy triumphed! This shameful action of weak political self interest over loyalty to our country will be repudiated on the floor of Congress and dealt a historic blow in the State of Georgia. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) January 6, 2021

Importantly, after we vote today and the votes in Georgia are all counted, we will be in a better place to fight the pandemic and bring forth a robust economic recovery. It won’t be easy but there will be greater accountability and responsibility to face these challenges head-on. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) January 6, 2021

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Members of my staff and I are sheltering in place in the Capitol complex. We are safe and awaiting further direction from Capitol Police. I am praying for the officers, members, staff and reporters who are in danger, and for our nation on this dark, dark day. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) January 6, 2021

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 6, 2021

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.): This is an attack on America. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 6, 2021 Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.): The consequences of Mitch McConnell's silence and appeasement are literally storming the Capitol right now while our country looks on in horror. He gave a good speech today. Four years too late. — Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.):

I am currently in the House Chamber presiding in the chair. The doors to the chamber have been locked because protesters have breached security. We will not be intimidated. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

This is not a protest. It is a terrorist attack on our democracy. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

I am safe in a secure location. When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor. America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

Mass. Governor Charles Baker:

The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth. These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 6, 2021

The Massachusetts Republican Party:

What's going on right now at the US Capitol is not what Republicanism is about. We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law. — MassGOP (@massgop) January 6, 2021

