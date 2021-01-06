Massachusetts lawmakers react as rioters overtake US Capitol

(WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers took to Twitter as a group of protestors supporting President Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday and sent the US Capitol into lockdown.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Representative Bill Keating is sheltering in place in his office in the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill and said he feels safe. While speaking to 7NEWS’s Byron Barnett, he noted that the protestors could have anything in their possession and that the buildings will have to be searched from top to bottom to ensure the safety of all.

He laid the blame for the protest at the feet of President Trump and called on him to put an end to it.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.):

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.):

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.):

Mass. Governor Charles Baker:

The Massachusetts Republican Party:

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending