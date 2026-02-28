BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are reacting to a joint operation between the United States and Israel that struck multiple targets in Iran early Saturday morning, many of whom say they’re frustrated the Trump administration launched another attack without Congressional approval.

Congressman Seth Moulton said, “Fundamentally, Donald Trump is asking American servicemen and servicewomen to risk their lives because of his mistake. He has not come to Congress or the American people for the permission to do so.”

US Rep. Stephen Lynch said, “It is a constitutional duty for the president to consult with Congress before launching significant military operations. We feel we’re putting our sons and daughters in harms way without full understandong.”

US Rep. Bill Keating said, “I think Congress is willing to go in early to do this, I think it should be done no later than this week. The American public deserves that opportunity to really understand what the ramifications are, which haven’t been dealt with by the president, but also what the rationale is too.”

Moulton said his thoughts are with the servicemembers deployed in the region.

“When you’re asked to put your life on the line for the country, the most fundamental thing that you want from your commanders is the truth. Just be honest with me about why you’re asking me to risk my life for this. And I think there are a lot of troops in the Middle East today who must be wondering are the lying to me again?”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)