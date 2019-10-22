BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are tackling concerns with youth football.

They will be hearing a bill Tuesday that could potentially ban tackle football before eighth grade.

Children would still be able to play any other form of football, such as flag football, under this bill.

Massachusetts would become the first state in the country to pass a bill banning tackle football for that age group.

Other states have proposed similar bills but none have passed.

