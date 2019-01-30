BOSTON (AP) — Members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives will gather for training on avoiding sexual harassment and misconduct.

The first-ever mandatory session will be held behind closed doors at the Statehouse on Wednesday. Democrats and Republicans will attend the meeting, during which lawmakers will hear from House counsel and from an official with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The House adopted a rule last year requiring that the training be held within 30 days of the start of the two-year legislative session.

Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters the discussion will center on “what is proper behavior and what is not proper behavior relative to members of the House.”

DeLeo’s office recently announced that a special committee would investigate reports of “inappropriate conduct” during an orientation event for new lawmakers in December.

