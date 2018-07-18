BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to meet to continue working on a series of bills awaiting final votes before the end of the Legislature’s formal session.

One bill expected to come up for debate Wednesday in the House would repeal a number of antiquated state laws, including one banning abortion.

The repeal is seen as a hedge against possible future rulings by a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate has already approved the measure.

Other bills awaiting action would regulate and tax short-term rentals offered by websites like Airbnb. Another would raise the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers still need to approve a new state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The Legislature’s formal session ends July 31.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)