SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts delegates who greeted President Joe Biden in Somerset on Wednesday were scrambling for COVID tests on Thursday after the Commander-in-Chief tested positive for the virus less than 24 hours later.

Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating were among the group that visited the Brayton Point Power Station for Biden’s speech on climate change.

Mass. House Speaker Ron Mariano was surprised to hear of Biden’s diagnosis.

“He looked in good health yesterday,” said Mariano. “Just shows you that you’ve got to keep getting tested.”

A source told 7NEWS that anyone who attended the event at the power station was tested for the virus before arriving.

Several Bay State politicians, including Mariano Markey, Keating and State Senate President Karen Spilka, sought out COVID tests Thursday. No one has tested positive thus far.

According to Warren’s office, the senator was deemed a close contact to the president and is actively following CDC guidelines but has not yet tested positive.

Sources told 7NEWS that most in attendance spent under 15 minutes with the president.

