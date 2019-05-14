Massachusetts liberal arts school eliminates jobs and majors

WENHAM, Mass. (AP) — A small Christian liberal arts college in Massachusetts is cutting eight majors and eliminating 36 jobs.

The Salem News reports that Gordon College in Wenham is making what it calls “fundamental shifts” to prepare for its future and avoid the financial woes affecting other small colleges.

Eliminated majors include social work, physics, middle school and secondary education, French and Spanish.

Layoffs will include 11 faculty and six staff employees.

Another 17 positions will not be filled.

Two retiring faculty members will not be replaced.

Current students can still graduate in their major.

A college spokesman said while some majors will be cut, programs are not being eliminated and students can still pursue those areas of study through other majors.

The school’s enrollment has decreased about 6% since 2014.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)