Massachusetts lottery locations that have sold winning Mega Millions, Powerball tickets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two months after a South Carolina resident purchased the winning $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games are approaching the $300 million jackpot mark.

For those of you who believe there are “lucky” stores out there, here’s a handy list of the seven Bay State lottery retail locations that have sold winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets in the past.

The Pride Station & Store in Chicopee dished out a winning Powerball ticket that won the buyer a $758 million jackpot in 2017.

Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell provided the winning ticket for a $294 million Mega Millions drawing in 2004.

Appletown in Sterling sold a Powerball ticket that won a $61.5 million prize in 2013.

The Lexington Shell station in Lexington sold a winning Powerball ticket for a $50 million prize in 2012.

The Tedeschi Food Shops in Dorchester sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for a $32 million jackpot in 2011.

An AM/PM Convenience store in Hyannis dished out the winning Mega Millions ticket for a $31 million jackpot in 2012.

Joe's Market in Fall River sold a winning Powerball ticket in 2011 that carried a $26 million prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.

With no winner Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night.

Information courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery.

