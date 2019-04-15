(WHDH) — Monday may be Tax Day for most of the country but Massachusetts and Maine residents are getting two extra days to finish filing because of Patriots’ Day.

The Internal Revenue Service says as many as 50 million taxpayers have yet to file their 2018 returns.

Officials recommend that anyone who can’t file by the deadline request an extension.

This will prevent taxpayers from paying late penalties but it won’t provide more time to pay tax money that is owed.

