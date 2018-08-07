BOSTON (WHDH) - Another scorcher means another heat advisory for Massachusetts mainland.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding the Islands, until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Berkshires’ advisory lasts until 9 p.m.

All of Connecticut and Rhode Island are also under a heat advisory.

High temperatures will stretch into the low to mid-90s, paired with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Heat indices are expected to reach between 97 and 102 degrees.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that Boston residents can swim at one of the city’s pools free of charge Tuesday to stay cool in the heat.

