Massachusetts man accused of crashing truck into Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed a stolen truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey.

Marckles Alcius, 31, of Lowell, is accused using a stolen bakery truck to carry out an attack on the Planned Parenthood East Orange Health Clinic on Valentine’s Day.

Authorities say a staff member and two patients, including a pregnant woman, suffered minor injuries in the attack. Two people were taken to area hospitals and one victim drove herself to the hospital. All three were treated for their injuries and released.

Alcius is charged with attempting to cause widespread injury or damage, six counts of aggravated assault, two weapons offenses for using the truck as a weapon and theft of the truck.

Alcius pleaded not guilty on Friday. He was ordered held pending a hearing on a detention motion. He is due back in court on Feb. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)