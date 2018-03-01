Mass. man accused of sending letter with white powder to Trump Jr., other prominent people

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after authorities say he is responsible for sending a letter in February to Donald Trump Jr. that contained white powder and a message that said “you’re an awful person.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday that Daniel Frisiello, 24, of Beverly, was arrested in connection with the incident, which turned out to be a hoax.

The letter was mailed to his mother-in-law’s New York City home. The letter said Trump Jr. was getting what he “deserved.”

“You are an awful person, awful person, I am surprised your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric Trump, look smart. This is the reason people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve,” the letter read.

The substance in the letter turned out to be cornstarch, but it prompted a large hazmat response.

The letter was opened by Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, who called 911 and reported she was coughing and felt nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly.

Frisiello was arrested Thursday morning at his home. He is charged with threatening to injure by mail and false information and hoaxes.

A criminal complaint indicates Frisiello also sent four other letters to prominent individuals around the country.

A letter sent to U.S. Attorney Nikola Hanna, of California, blamed her for the death of Mark Salling. Salling, a former television star, took his own life before he was set to face child pornography charges.

Another letter was sent to Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber, who was involved in an effort to recall a judge in the Brock Turner case.

Investigators say Frisiello also targeted Michigan Sen. Deborah Stabbenow, who said it’s too bad that court officers stopped a Michigan man from punching disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The final letter was mailed to Antonio Sabato Jr., an actor who is running for congress and documented supporter of the president.

All of the letters were said to be postmarked in Boston on Feb. 7, 2018. None of them had return addresses.

The complaint indicates that investigators were able to retrieve receipts and evidence from Frisiello’s trash, linking him to the purchase of stamps at CVS and tape at Shaw’s, which were used in the letters. Information also gathered via the Internet helped lead to his arrest.

FBI agents, Joint Terrorism Task Force agents and Beverly Police have sealed off Frisiello’s neighborhood as they execute a search warrant at his home.

Frisiello is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester.

