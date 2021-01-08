Massachusetts man among those arrested following deadly riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WHDH) – A Massachusetts man is among the dozens of suspects facing charges following a deadly riot at the United States Capitol Wednesday.

David Ross, 33, of Pittsfield, appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and violating the city’s 6 p.m. curfew, according to court documents.

A judge ordered him to stay away from Washington, D.C.

Capitol police announced Thursday that Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, was charged with unlawful entry.

The riots involving pro-President Donald Trump supporters led to the deaths of a Capitol police officer and four others.

