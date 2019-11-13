Massachusetts man charged in shooting death of father

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his own father.

Brian Nay, of Springfield, was held without bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh says officers responded to a home in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from a man who said he shot his father in the leg.

The 62-year-old victim was found on the porch and died of his injuries. Police did not disclose his name but said he was the 32-year-old suspect’s father.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say what sparked the shooting other than to call it a case of domestic violence.

A message was left with Nay’s attorney.

