SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his own father.

Springfield police say 32-year-old Brian Nay is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Department spokesman Ryan Walsh says officers responded to a home in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from a man who said he shot his father in the leg.

The 62-year-old victim was found on the porch and died of his injuries. Police did not disclose his name but said he was the suspect’s father.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say what sparked the shooting other than to call it a case of domestic violence.

It could not be determined if Nay had an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)