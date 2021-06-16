SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who stabbed one man to death and seriously injured another outside a Haverhill bar four years ago has been convicted of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Hayden Delafuente, 25, was convicted by a jury Tuesday after a six-day trial in Salem Superior Court, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

He was also found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to kill in the stabbings on May 28, 2017.

Matthew Sabatino, 28, of Lawrence, was killed and Daniel Doore, 34, of Haverhill, was injured.

According to witness testimony at trial, Sabatino was out with his fiancee, Doore and Doore’s girlfriend when the defendant confronted Doore as the group left a bar.

Sabatino was stabbed in the heart when he intervened and Doore was stabbed five times, including twice in the lower back, prosecutors said. Sabatino was taken to a hospital where he died days later.

Delafuente faces life in prison with the possibility of parole at sentencing scheduled for June 30.

