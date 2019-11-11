Massachusetts man dies in crash on Connecticut highway

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been killed and his passenger injured in a one-vehicle crash on a Connecticut highway.

State police say 44-year-old Russell Jacobs III was driving his pickup truck north on Interstate 91 in East Windsor at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he veered into the shoulder, struck a guardrail and rolled over.

Jacobs, of Springfield, Massachusetts was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 37-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts woman, was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)