Massachusetts man dies in Rhode Island off-road Jeep crash

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A man who died in an off-road Jeep crash in Rhode Island over the weekend has been publicly identified by authorities as a Plymouth, Massachusetts resident.

Jose Zuniga, 29, was in the front passenger seat of a Jeep that rolled over at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the sandpit area of the Munyon Trail in Burrillville, police said Monday. Zuniga was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. He was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jeep’s driver, a 19-year-old Rockland, Massachusetts man, and a rear seat passenger, a 25-year-old Rockland woman, were wearing seat bets and were not injured. It appears as if Zuniga was not wearing a seat belt.

Chief Col. Stephen Lynch said Lynch said police are continuing to investigate.

