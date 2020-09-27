Massachusetts man dies while climbing Rumney Rocks in NH

A Massachusetts man was killed in a climbing accident while on the Rumney Rocks in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the accident on Buffalo Road around 4:20 p.m. and hiked to the base of the climbing rocks to locate the victim, officials said. The man had succumbed to his injuries by the time they arrived, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

An investigation determined that the man had fallen about 55 feet to the base of the cliff, officials said. His climbing partner told officials that the man was climbing a route on the parking lot wall, known as the Dead Sea Equestrian, at the time.

The man was on his way down when he suffered a catastrophic equipment malfunction, according to the fish and game department. Nearby climbers rushed to render aid and called 911 at the time of the accident.

The victim’s name will not be released until his family is notified, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)