Massachusetts man faces federal child porn charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is heading to court to face child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Daniel O’Connor Jr., of East Bridgewater, faces a detention and probable cause hearing on Monday.

O’Connor was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of production/attempted production of child pornography.

Authorities say two smartphones seized from O’Connor in June contained images of child pornography. Prosecutors say further review of one phone found chats between O’Connor and an 11-year-old girl in which O’Connor solicits and receives explicit images and videos from the girl.

He was detained over the weekend and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)