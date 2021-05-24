Massachusetts man gets 40 years on child porn convictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who made and traded child pornography online has been sentenced to 40 years in a federal prison.

Jonathan Monson, 39, of Granby, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield on Friday, according to a statement Monday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

He was convicted by a jury in October of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Monson produced sexually explicit images and videos of a child on four occasions in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said. The images and videos were found on his cellphone.

He also traded child pornography videos on social media in the early morning hours just hours before federal agents executed a search warrant at his home, authorities said.

He was also sentenced to a lifetime on probation upon release.

