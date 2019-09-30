Massachusetts man gets consecutive life sentences

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences for killing two people in a drug den.

Wes Doughty was sentenced Monday following his conviction Friday on two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges in the February 2017 killings of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 40-year-old Jennifer O’Connor inside the Peabody home.

Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Doughty shot Greenlaw and stabbed O’Connor.

Doughty’s attorney asked that the sentences be served at the same time, but prosecutors sought back-to-back life sentences because he committed “two equally distinct, horrific murders.” He will not have the opportunity to earn parole.

Greenlaw’s mother, Margo Bollettiero-Duarte, in a victim impact statement said while she thought Doughty was “inhumane, she forgave him so she could move on with her life.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)