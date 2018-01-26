Massachusetts man indicted for kidnapping, throwing 7-year-old off bridge

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping his friend’s 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Joshua Hubert was indicted Thursday on two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and strangulation.

Prosecutors say Hubert attended a cookout with the girl’s family Aug. 26. Authorities say he took the girl from her Worcester home around 2:30 a.m. the following morning, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG’-uh-mund).

The girl survived and swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore for help. Prosecutors say the girl had visible, non life-threatening injuries.

Hubert’s attorney previously said his client denies the charges.

A judge has ordered Hubert held on $2 million bail.

