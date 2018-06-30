Massachusetts man killed in Salem, NH motorcycle crash

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Salem, New Hampshire Friday night, officials said.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist, whose name was not released, lost control of his motorcycle on North Main Street and struck a guard rail around 11:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Salem Police Department.

The man was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Salem Police are currently investigating this incident and urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Lt. Thomas Kench at 603-893-1911.

