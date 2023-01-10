BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.

Loc Vo, 55, of Boston’s Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing set for May 3.

An email seeking comment was sent to Vo’s attorney.

Prosecutors say Vo owned Smart Gourmet LLC, a food truck business in Massachusetts, as well as a dormant Maryland company.

Between April 2020 and July 2021, Vo submitted loan applications on behalf of the businesses under three Small Business Administration pandemic relief programs, requesting about $1.5 million that was supposed to be used for rent, mortgage interest, payroll, and utilities, among other eligible expenses, prosecutors said.

Instead, Vo transferred most of the money to brokerage accounts in his name to invest in the stock market, purchasing shares in an electric car manufacturer and a biotechnology company, among others, authorities said.

