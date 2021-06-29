BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to attacking a postal worker and trying to steal a package that authorities later determined contained a shipment of cocaine, federal prosecutors said.

Raymond Acevedo, 29, of Winchester, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Boston to robbery, assault and drug possession charges, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The attack occurred in October 2019 when the postal worker tried to deliver a package to an address in Boston’s Dorchester section, authorities said.

The postal worker was unable to locate the intended recipient so was returning to his vehicle when Acevedo approached and demanded the package, prosecutors said. When the postal worker would not hand it over, Acevedo initiated a fight and took the package, authorities said.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Acevedo. The postal worker required treatment at a hospital.

When the package was opened, authorities found almost 1.4 kilograms (3.1 pounds) of cocaine.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

