PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to traveling to Rhode Island multiple times to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 24-year-old Andy Joseph, of Brockton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of traveling interstate with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Joseph met the victim in an online forum in June 2016.

In addition to traveling to Rhode Island to meet for sex, authorities say Joseph advertised the victim for commercial sexual purposes online.

Joseph, who has been held since his arrest in December 2016, faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 20.

