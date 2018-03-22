Massachusetts man sentenced for robbing same bank twice

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A man who robbed the same Massachusetts bank twice in a year while armed with a large knife has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 43-year-old Mike Bedford, of Pittsfield, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple counts of armed and masked robbery.

Police say he robbed the Berkshire Bank branch in South Hadley in January and December of 2016. In both robberies, he wore a hood, gloves and a mask and wielded a large knife. He got away with more than $11,000 cash combined.

Prosecutors say he robbed the banks because he was behind on his rent. Bedford’s attorney says his client struggles with alcohol abuse.

Bedford is also charged with robbing a Pittsfield bank in December 2015.

