BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for his role in a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy that distributed large quantities of the drug on Cape Cod and in Rhode Island, federal prosecutors said.

Eric Brando, 29, of Barnstable, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to five years and six months behind bars and six years of probation, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

He pleaded guilty in February 2020 to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

He was among 11 people arrested and charged in connection with the conspiracy in May 2019.

Based on interceptions of phone calls, Brando was a drug trafficker supplied by the alleged ringleader, prosecutors said.

So far, four defendants have pleaded guilty, but Brando is the first to be sentenced in the case. The remaining seven defendants have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)