A man from Massachusetts has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to six charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced in the District of Columbia on Monday, a year-and-a-half after the Pittsfield resident was arrested by special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The charges were related to “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses,” according to the Department of Justice. In a press release, the DoJ stated that Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges on June 27.

Court documents described Sargent as being part of a crowd of rioters that ventured onto the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, where he was seen swinging an open hand and striking a Capitol Police Officer. After receiving a warning from police, the DoJ said Sargent swung his hand again seconds later, trying to hit the same officer but striking another crowd member instead.

“In this second incident, Sargent intended to make contact with the same officer,” the DoJ press release read. “In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, ‘I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …'”

Sargent was later arrested on March 9, 2021 in Pittsfield. A statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts at the time showed that several locals were able to identify Sargent as someone who attended the events on Jan. 6, and that an investigation uncovered video evidence of Sargent’s physical assault.

In addition to 14 months in prison, the 38-year-old was also ordered to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 in restitution and a “$285 special assessment.”

In the sentencing announcement, the DoJ added that “approximately 900” people have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol riot, “including over 280 individuals charges with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”

