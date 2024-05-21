A grizzly bear attack in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming left a 35-year-old Massachusetts man with serious injuries over the weekend, the National Park Service announced.

The attack happened on Sunday, according to the park service. By Tuesday, officials said, the injured man was in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

The National Park Service said the man was visiting Grand Teton National Park and was in the area of Signal Mountain Summit Road at the time of the attack.

Citing initial reports from the man and preliminary information from an investigation at the site of the attack, officials said investigators believe the attack “was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears.” Officials said one of the bears made contact with the man and injured him.

The National Park Service on its website describes Signal Mountain Summit Road as a five-mile “narrow, winding road” that climbs toward panoramic views of nearby mountains.

“[B]e aware of wildlife on or near the road,” the park service warns.

In its statement on Tuesday, the park service said crews used a helicopter to bring the injured Massachusetts man to an awaiting ambulance after the bear attack. The man was then brought to a hospital in Jackson, Wyoming, roughly 40 miles south of the entrance to Signal Mountain Summit Road, according to the park service.

The National Park Service said the road and the nearby Signal Mountain Trail were closed as of Monday.

The park service says bears are active throughout Grand Teton National parks and urges visitors to “use caution, stay alert, and be prepared.”

Among measures to avoid dangerous interactions, the park service says visitors should never leave food unattended, keep a clean camp and respect wildlife closure areas. Visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from bears, make noise, hike in groups and carry bear spray.

Anyone who sees a bear, the park service says, should back away slowly.

