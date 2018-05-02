Massachusetts man shot while hunting turkeys

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man hunting turkeys in Massachusetts has been shot by a fellow hunter, but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

A spokeswoman for the state environmental police say the man was hunting alone in South Hadley when he was shot at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Chicopee man was first taken by other hunters to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment of a back injury, and then transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

His name was not released.

South Hadley police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating.

The spring turkey hunting season opened Monday.

