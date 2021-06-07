PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pittsfield man recently won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” instant ticket game — the second time he has won a $1 million prize, having won in May of 2000 via the “$1,000,000 Draw” instant ticket game. 

Michael Rocca chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  He received the final annuity payment from his first $1 million prize in May of 2020.

 His winning ticket was purchased at the Kirk’s Variety and Hobby Store on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.  The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

