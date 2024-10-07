BOSTON (WHDH) - People across Massachusetts and beyond are expected to gather Monday to mark the one year anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

Now one year after the attack, some people in Sudbury already assembled to remember the lives lost at a vigil Sunday night.

“I think solidarity is really important,” said Sudbury resident Gabrielle Henkin. “The Jewish people have felt very alone for the past year. But we’ve also felt a sense of strength when we’re with each other.”

Hamas’ attack killed roughly 1,200 people, according to the Associated Press. Hamas took another 250 people as hostages. Most of the victims were civilians.

The Israeli military responded to the attack with air and ground operations in Gaza. Recently, Israeli forces also expanded operations in Lebanon after nearly a year of attacks by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

The war in Gaza has killed roughly 41,000 Palestinians, according to the AP. At least 1,400 people have died in Lebanon.

Closer to home, the Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents in the last year have increased more than 200% compared to the same time period the year before. Many of the incidents were reports of physical assault and vandalism. A large number happened on college campuses and at Jewish institutions.

In various statements, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned about possible violence.

“This is why the ADFL is mobilized the way we are,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt told CNN on Sunday. “If you see something, say something.”

“We need people to report incidents,” Greenblatt said. “We need people to speak up. We should not be afraid in our own country.”

The FBI in its most recent announcement said there were no specific threats related to the October 7th anniversary.

Still, officials urged people to contact authorities if they see something suspicious.

Local events around the anniversary include a series of speaking events at Brandeis University in Waltham.

Another memorial service is planned at Harvard University beginning at 5 p.m.

Within Boston, people are scheduled to gather at the Boston Public Garden at 6 p.m.

In Boston’s Theater District, Combined Jewish Philanthropies is scheduled to lead an event at the Wang Theater honoring survivors and remembering victims. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Gov. Maura Healey ordered all flags across Massachusetts to be flown at half-staff Monday.

Healey in a statement described Hamas’ attack as “horrific” and “indefensible.” She said grief and trauma from the attack “have continued to reverberate throughout the Jewish community” alongside a rise in antisemitism and hate.

“Each step of the way, I have been inspired by the resilience of Massachusetts’ Jewish community, which has come together with kindness and compassion to support each other in the face of unspeakable tragedy,” Healey said.

“Today, our hearts are heavy for those who have lost loved ones at the hands of Hamas,” she continued. “We remain resolute in our commitment to working toward the release of the remaining hostages and peace in the region.”

