BOSTON (WHDH) - The bodies of three local women who were found dead on vacation in Belize are being brought back to Massachusetts where autopsies will be conducted, officials said.

The Massachusetts Office of the Medical Examiner says it will perform the testing. The goal is to confirm the manner of death.

The women were found last Saturday in their hotel room.

Two of them were from Revere, the other from Malden.

Police in Belize say they are investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses.

