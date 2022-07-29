QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Massachusetts residents are eagerly anticipating the results of Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, believing they could be the one to take home the $1.28 billion jackpot.

Some of the players at Joe’s Market in Quincy shared their plans for the games third-largest all-time jackpot with 7NEWS.

“Of course you buy a house. Buy a boat,” said Joan Peters. “Buy some land, you invest. You give it to charities”

Others seemed to already have drawn up their escape plan.

“Go some place where nobody knows who you are and nobody will bother you,” said one man. “Just think about it. How you’re gonna spend it.”

Winners have two options to collect their prize. They can take 30 payments over 29 years or an immediate cash lump sum.

Experts advises players to write their name on the back of their ticket, just in case it falls into the wrong hands.

The largest prize was $1.537 billion in 2018, when the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and the second-biggest jackpot prize was $1.050 billion in 2021, when the ticket was sold in Michigan.

