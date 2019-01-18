Massachusetts ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in Miami

MIAMI, FLA. (WHDH) — A most wanted fugitive wanted in Massachusetts on kidnapping charges was arrested in Miami on Friday, officials said.

Kevin J. Hamel, 50, was arrested about 7:45 a.m. by members of the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force at an address provided by Massachusetts State Trooper Thiago Miranda, who tracked him to Miami, according to state police.

Hamel was wanted on kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism charges stemming from a March 30 incident in Townsend during which he allegedly held a woman against her will and violently assaulted her.

He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami pending his rendition to Massachusetts.

Hamel was added to the state’s list of Most Wanted fugitives in August.

