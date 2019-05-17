Massachusetts ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A most wanted fugitive wanted in Massachusetts in connection with a shooting in Sprinfield was arrested in North Carolina on Friday, officials said.

Aleczander Liriano, 21, was arrested about 12:45 p.m. by a United States Marshals Task Force outside a residence in Wilmington, according to state police.

Liriano was wanted on various weapons charges including armed robbery with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm stemming from a March 5 incident in Springfield where he allegedly shot a woman at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Task Force officers placed Lirano into custody without incident. He is being held pending rendition to Massachusetts, where he will be prosecuted by the Hamden District Attorney.

He was added to the state’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives in May.

