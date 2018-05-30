Massachusetts museums offer free admission for military families this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts museums are offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.
Over 2,000 museums, zoos and nature centers across the country are taking part in the Blue Star Museum Program, which runs from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
Blue Star Museums has provided free admission since 2010, partnering with participating museums to show appreciation for military service.
“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”
The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is part of a collaboration with Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.
Here’s a list of participating museums in the Bay State:
ACTON
Discovery Museum
AMESBURY
Lowells Boat Shop
AMHERST
Beneski Museum of Natural History
The Erice Carle Museum for Picture Book Art
ANDOVER
Addison Gallery of American Art
ATTLEBORO
Attleboro Arts Museum
Mass Audubon at Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary
BARNSTABLE
Mass Audubon at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary
BELMONT
Mass Audubon at Habitat Education Center
BEVERLY
Historic Beverly
BOSTON
Historic New England Otis House Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Nichols House Museum
Old South Meeting House Museum & Historic Site
The Mary Baker Eddy Library
The Sports Museum
USS Constitution Museum, Inc.
William Hickling Prescott House | NSCDA
CAMBRIDGE
Harvard Art Museums
Harvard Museum of Natural History
MIT List Visual Arts Center
Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard University
CANTON
Mass Audubon at Museum of American Bird Art
CLINTON
Museum of Russian Icons
CONCORD
Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House
DEERFIELD
Historic Deerfield
Memorial Hall Museum
DUXBURY
Duxbury Rural & Historical Society
EAST SANDWICH
Benjamin Nye Hometead & Museum
EASTHAMPTON
Mass Audubon at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary
EDGARTOWN
Martha’s Vineyard Museum
Mass Audubon at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary
ESSEX
Cogswell’s Grant
Essex Shipbuilding Museum
GLOUCESTER
Cape Ann Museum
Sargent House Museum
GRANVILLE
NCCHP
HARVARD
Fruitlands Museum
HAVERHILL
Buttonwoods Museum
HOLYOKE
Wistariahurst
HYANNIS
John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum
IPSWICH
Ipswich Museum
LENOX
Mass Audubon at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary
LINCOLN
Mass Audubon at Drumlin Farm
LOWELL
New England Quilt Museum
MARSHFIELD
1699 Winslow House Museum
Mass Audubon at North River Wildlife Sanctuary
MATTAPAN
Mass Audubon at Boston Nature Center
MEDFORD
Royall House and Slave Quarters
MILTON
Mass Audubon at Blue Hills Trailside Museum
NANTUCKET
Nantucket Historical Association
Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association
Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum
NATICK
Mass Audubon at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary
NEW BEDFORD
New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!
New Bedford Whaling Museum
NEWBURYPORT
Mass Audubon at Joppa Flats Education Center
NEWTON
Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds of Historic Newton
Jackson Homestead and Museum
NORFOLK
Mass Audubon at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary
NORTH ANDOVER
North Andover Historical Society
NORTH EASTON
Children’s Museum in Easton
NORTHAMPTON
Smith College Museum of Art
PRINCETON
Mass Audubon at Wachusett Meadow
ROXBURY
Shirley-Eustis House
SALEM
Peabody Essex Museum
SHARON
Mass Audubon at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary
SOUTH WELLFLEET
Mass Audubon at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Museums
STOCKBRIDGE
Norman Rockwell Museum
STURBRIDGE
Old Sturbridge Village
TAUNTON
Old Colony History Museum
TOPSFIELD
Mass Audubon at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary
WALTHAM
Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation
Historic New England Lyman Estate
WENHAM
Wenham Museum
WESTON
Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History
WESTPORT
Mass Audubon at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary
WILLIAMSTOWN
Clark Art Institute
Williams College Museum of Art
WORCESTER
EcoTarium
Mass Audubon at Broad Meadow Brook
Worcester Art Museum
YARMOUTH PORT
Edward Gorey House
Historic New England Winslow Crocker House
