Massachusetts museums offer free admission for military families this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts museums are offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

Over 2,000 museums, zoos and nature centers across the country are taking part in the Blue Star Museum Program, which runs from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Blue Star Museums has provided free admission since 2010, partnering with participating museums to show appreciation for military service.

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is part of a collaboration with Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.

Here’s a list of participating museums in the Bay State:

ACTON

Discovery Museum

AMESBURY

Lowells Boat Shop

AMHERST

Beneski Museum of Natural History

The Erice Carle Museum for Picture Book Art

ANDOVER

Addison Gallery of American Art

ATTLEBORO

Attleboro Arts Museum

Mass Audubon at Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary

BARNSTABLE

Mass Audubon at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary

BELMONT

Mass Audubon at Habitat Education Center

BEVERLY

Historic Beverly

BOSTON

Historic New England Otis House Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Nichols House Museum

Old South Meeting House Museum & Historic Site

The Mary Baker Eddy Library

The Sports Museum

USS Constitution Museum, Inc.

William Hickling Prescott House | NSCDA

CAMBRIDGE

Harvard Art Museums

Harvard Museum of Natural History

MIT List Visual Arts Center

Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard University

CANTON

Mass Audubon at Museum of American Bird Art

CLINTON

Museum of Russian Icons

CONCORD

Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House

DEERFIELD

Historic Deerfield

Memorial Hall Museum

DUXBURY

Duxbury Rural & Historical Society

EAST SANDWICH

Benjamin Nye Hometead & Museum

EASTHAMPTON

Mass Audubon at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary

EDGARTOWN

Martha’s Vineyard Museum

Mass Audubon at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

ESSEX

Cogswell’s Grant

Essex Shipbuilding Museum

GLOUCESTER

Cape Ann Museum

Sargent House Museum

GRANVILLE

NCCHP

HARVARD

Fruitlands Museum

HAVERHILL

Buttonwoods Museum

HOLYOKE

Wistariahurst

HYANNIS

John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

IPSWICH

Ipswich Museum

LENOX

Mass Audubon at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

LINCOLN

Mass Audubon at Drumlin Farm

LOWELL

New England Quilt Museum

MARSHFIELD

1699 Winslow House Museum

Mass Audubon at North River Wildlife Sanctuary

MATTAPAN

Mass Audubon at Boston Nature Center

MEDFORD

Royall House and Slave Quarters

MILTON

Mass Audubon at Blue Hills Trailside Museum

NANTUCKET

Nantucket Historical Association

Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association

Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum

NATICK

Mass Audubon at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary

NEW BEDFORD

New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!

New Bedford Whaling Museum

NEWBURYPORT

Mass Audubon at Joppa Flats Education Center

NEWTON

Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds of Historic Newton

Jackson Homestead and Museum

NORFOLK

Mass Audubon at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary

NORTH ANDOVER

North Andover Historical Society

NORTH EASTON

Children’s Museum in Easton

NORTHAMPTON

Smith College Museum of Art

PRINCETON

Mass Audubon at Wachusett Meadow

ROXBURY

Shirley-Eustis House

SALEM

Peabody Essex Museum

SHARON

Mass Audubon at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary

SOUTH WELLFLEET

Mass Audubon at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Museums

STOCKBRIDGE

Norman Rockwell Museum

STURBRIDGE

Old Sturbridge Village

TAUNTON

Old Colony History Museum

TOPSFIELD

Mass Audubon at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

WALTHAM

Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation

Historic New England Lyman Estate

WENHAM

Wenham Museum

WESTON

Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History

WESTPORT

Mass Audubon at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary

WILLIAMSTOWN

Clark Art Institute

Williams College Museum of Art

WORCESTER

EcoTarium

Mass Audubon at Broad Meadow Brook

Worcester Art Museum

YARMOUTH PORT

Edward Gorey House

Historic New England Winslow Crocker House

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)