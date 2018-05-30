Massachusetts museums offer free admission for military families this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts museums are offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

Over 2,000 museums, zoos and nature centers across the country are taking part in the Blue Star Museum Program, which runs from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Blue Star Museums has provided free admission since 2010, partnering with participating museums to show appreciation for military service.

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is part of a collaboration with Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.

Here’s a list of participating museums in the Bay State:

ACTON
Discovery Museum

AMESBURY
Lowells Boat Shop

AMHERST
Beneski Museum of Natural History
The Erice Carle Museum for Picture Book Art

ANDOVER
Addison Gallery of American Art

ATTLEBORO
Attleboro Arts Museum
Mass Audubon at Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary

BARNSTABLE
Mass Audubon at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary

BELMONT
Mass Audubon at Habitat Education Center

BEVERLY
Historic Beverly

BOSTON
Historic New England Otis House Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Nichols House Museum
Old South Meeting House Museum & Historic Site
The Mary Baker Eddy Library
The Sports Museum
USS Constitution Museum, Inc.
William Hickling Prescott House | NSCDA

CAMBRIDGE
Harvard Art Museums
Harvard Museum of Natural History
MIT List Visual Arts Center
Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard University

CANTON
Mass Audubon at Museum of American Bird Art

CLINTON
Museum of Russian Icons

CONCORD
Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House

DEERFIELD
Historic Deerfield
Memorial Hall Museum

DUXBURY
Duxbury Rural & Historical Society

EAST SANDWICH
Benjamin Nye Hometead & Museum

EASTHAMPTON
Mass Audubon at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary

EDGARTOWN
Martha’s Vineyard Museum
Mass Audubon at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

ESSEX
Cogswell’s Grant
Essex Shipbuilding Museum

GLOUCESTER
Cape Ann Museum
Sargent House Museum

GRANVILLE
NCCHP

HARVARD
Fruitlands Museum

HAVERHILL
Buttonwoods Museum

HOLYOKE
Wistariahurst

HYANNIS
John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

IPSWICH
Ipswich Museum

LENOX
Mass Audubon at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

LINCOLN
Mass Audubon at Drumlin Farm

LOWELL
New England Quilt Museum

MARSHFIELD
1699 Winslow House Museum
Mass Audubon at North River Wildlife Sanctuary

MATTAPAN
Mass Audubon at Boston Nature Center

MEDFORD
Royall House and Slave Quarters

MILTON
Mass Audubon at Blue Hills Trailside Museum

NANTUCKET
Nantucket Historical Association
Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association
Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum

NATICK
Mass Audubon at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary

NEW BEDFORD
New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!
New Bedford Whaling Museum

NEWBURYPORT
Mass Audubon at Joppa Flats Education Center

NEWTON
Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds of Historic Newton
Jackson Homestead and Museum

NORFOLK
Mass Audubon at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary

NORTH ANDOVER
North Andover Historical Society

NORTH EASTON
Children’s Museum in Easton

NORTHAMPTON
Smith College Museum of Art

PRINCETON
Mass Audubon at Wachusett Meadow

ROXBURY
Shirley-Eustis House

SALEM
Peabody Essex Museum

SHARON
Mass Audubon at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary

SOUTH WELLFLEET
Mass Audubon at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Museums

STOCKBRIDGE
Norman Rockwell Museum

STURBRIDGE
Old Sturbridge Village

TAUNTON
Old Colony History Museum

TOPSFIELD
Mass Audubon at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

WALTHAM
Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation
Historic New England Lyman Estate

WENHAM
Wenham Museum

WESTON
Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History

WESTPORT
Mass Audubon at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary

WILLIAMSTOWN
Clark Art Institute
Williams College Museum of Art

WORCESTER
EcoTarium
Mass Audubon at Broad Meadow Brook
Worcester Art Museum

YARMOUTH PORT
Edward Gorey House
Historic New England Winslow Crocker House

