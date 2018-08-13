(WHDH) — Massachusetts is providing expecting parents one of the best places to deliver a baby.

With August being one of the most popular months for newborn arrival and Americans paying the highest birthing costs in the world, WalletHub conducted a study to find the best states to have a baby.

Massachusetts ranked second overall, coming in first in the family-friendliness category and third in the health care ranking.

Vermont was named the best place to have a baby, followed by the Bay State, Minnesota and New Hampshire.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility, as well as baby and family friendliness, to come to their results.

