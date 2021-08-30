(WHDH) — Massachusetts fell among the bottom 10 when it came to the hardest-working states in the United States, according to a new study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators ranging from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs and found that the Bay State is the 10th least hardest-working state.

Mass. had the fifth-lowest average workweek hours, the study showed.

New Mexico was named the least hardest-working state, followed by West Virginia, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Alaska came in as the hardest-working state, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Texas.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)