BOSTON (WHDH) - With Father’s Day quickly approaching, one recent study found that Massachusetts is the best state for working dads.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators, ranging from the average length of a work day for males to child-care costs.

The Bay State ranked supreme in the work-life balance and child care categories.

Massachusetts also had the lowest male uninsured rate and the lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18.

Minnesota was named the second best state for working dads, followed by Connecticut, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

New Mexico was name the worst state for working dads, ranking last in the economic and social well-being category.

