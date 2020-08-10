BOSTON (WHDH) - Those looking to have a baby in the near future may want to consider moving to New England.

A recent study conducted by WalletHub found that Massachusetts was the most ideal place in the nation to have a baby.

The Bay State ranked as having the highest parental-leave policy score and the fourth lowest infant mortality rate.

It also placed seventh for most pediatricians and family doctors per capita, as well as ninth for most midwives and OB-GYNs per capita.

Vermont came in third overall, with Rhode Island ranking fifth, New Hampshire sixth, Maine eighth and Connecticut 10th.

WalletHub came up with their findings by comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

