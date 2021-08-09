BOSTON (WHDH) - People having a baby in the Bay State are reportedly in good hands.

WalletHub named Massachusetts as the best state to have a baby after comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

Mass. boasts the best parental-leave policy score and the third-lowest infant mortality rate, the study found.

Minnesota was named the second-best state to have a baby, followed by the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Mississippi was named the worst, followed by Alabama, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

